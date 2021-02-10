Maine’s ‘Free Fishing License Week’ begins Saturday
Feb. 10, 2021
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Are you interested in trying ice fishing for the first time? Well, now’s your chance.
Governor Mills has signed an executive order to create “Free Fishing License Week.”
Nonresidents and residents can participate.
It starts Saturday and runs till the 21st.
On these days, any person who registers with the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife may fish without a license.
Those who have a suspended or revoked license are exempt.
Those 15 and under do not need to register.
Last year, over 345,000 people were licensed to fish in Maine and fishing contributes over $370 million to Maine’s economy.
