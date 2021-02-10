Maine’s ‘Free Fishing License Week’ begins Saturday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Are you interested in trying ice fishing for the first time? Well, now’s your chance.

Governor Mills has signed an executive order to create “Free Fishing License Week.”

Nonresidents and residents can participate.

It starts Saturday and runs till the 21st.

On these days, any person who registers with the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife may fish without a license.

Those who have a suspended or revoked license are exempt.

Those 15 and under do not need to register.

“Exploring the great outdoors in Maine is a healthy and safe way to spend time during the pandemic. As an avid angler myself, it is my hope that this week of free fishing will encourage Maine people to enjoy the outdoors.”

Last year, over 345,000 people were licensed to fish in Maine and fishing contributes over $370 million to Maine’s economy.

