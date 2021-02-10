Advertisement

More than 6,000 Maine businesses approved for second PPP loan

Second round of PPP loans approves $221 million in Maine in first two weeks
Second round of PPP loans approves $221 million in Maine in first two weeks
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More than 6,000 small businesses in Maine have been approved for a second PPP loan.

Senator Susan Collins made the announcement today.

More than $460 million will be used to assist these businesses.

The Paycheck Protection Program re-opened last month and is still open for applications.

To receive a second P-P-P loan your business must have 300 or fewer employees, as well as a 25% or greater loss in revenue.

More than 28,000 small businesses in Maine received the first round of PPP checks.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US CANADA BORDER
Canada to require negative COVID test at land border Feb 15
The U.S. General Services Administration has awarded a more than $44 million dollar project to...
Massachusetts business gets Madawaska port project
Eligible Mainers will soon be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through Walmart locations in Aroostook County
A Covid-19 exposure at the Fort Kent Registry of Deeds Building has resulted in the office...
Fort Kent Registry of Deeds office closed indefinitely
Jacob Theriault has a fish story to share with friends.
Monster muskie pulled through the ice

Latest News

COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 2 new coronavirus-related deaths, 253 new cases
The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall
Senators Susan Collins and Angus King join other elected officials in condemning violence at...
Sens. Collins, King vote to proceed with Trump impeachment trial
Blood types vary, but all can save a life.
Blood types explained