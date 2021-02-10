More than 6,000 Maine businesses approved for second PPP loan
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More than 6,000 small businesses in Maine have been approved for a second PPP loan.
Senator Susan Collins made the announcement today.
More than $460 million will be used to assist these businesses.
The Paycheck Protection Program re-opened last month and is still open for applications.
To receive a second P-P-P loan your business must have 300 or fewer employees, as well as a 25% or greater loss in revenue.
More than 28,000 small businesses in Maine received the first round of PPP checks.
