New COVID-19 variant detected in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A new COVID-19 variant has arrived in Maine.

The Maine CDC announced Wednesday that a case of COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 has been detected in the state.

This the first case in Maine, which was initially discovered in the United Kingdom and has now been detected in 34 other states.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says the concern is that the variant appears to spread more easily

“We recognize the concern this case may cause, given that the B.1.1.7 variant appears to spread more easily. Given the number of cases already detected in other states, we expected the variant to arrive in Maine and have been on the lookout for it. It is more important than ever that Maine people remain vigilant in taking the steps that prevent the spread of COVID-19 – wearing face coverings, staying at least 6 feet apart, avoiding gatherings, and washing hands frequently.”

A sample was sent to an independent laboratory as part of Maine CDC’s process to identify potential COVID-19 variants.

Officials were notified of the results Wednesday morning.

Officials say a resident of Franklin County developed symptoms in early February and tested positive for COVID-19.

They did have a history of international travel.

The individual and other household members who tested positive for COVID-19 are isolating. Maine CDC’s case investigation is ongoing, and close contacts are being identified and will be required to quarantine.

As of Tuesday, the U.S. CDC had reported 932 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant from 34 states in the United States.

