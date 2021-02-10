Advertisement

Sens. Collins, King vote to proceed with Trump impeachment trial

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King join other elected officials in condemning violence at...
Senators Susan Collins and Angus King join other elected officials in condemning violence at U.S. Capitol.(WAGM)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WMTW)—

Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King voted Tuesday that the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is constitutional and will move forward.

The Senate voted 56 to 44 to proceed with the impeachment trial, which will begin Wednesday.

Collins joined five other Republicans to vote to move with Democrats.

Trump is facing a charge of incitement of insurrection for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US CANADA BORDER
Canada to require negative COVID test at land border Feb 15
The U.S. General Services Administration has awarded a more than $44 million dollar project to...
Massachusetts business gets Madawaska port project
Eligible Mainers will soon be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through Walmart locations in Aroostook County
A Covid-19 exposure at the Fort Kent Registry of Deeds Building has resulted in the office...
Fort Kent Registry of Deeds office closed indefinitely
Jacob Theriault has a fish story to share with friends.
Monster muskie pulled through the ice

Latest News

Blood types vary, but all can save a life.
Blood types explained
NMCC opens newly renovated Reed Dining Commons.
Northern Maine Community College opens newly renovated Reed Dining Commons
NewsSource 8 at 6 - VOD - clipped version (NMCC dining room)
Volunteers are needed to help keep the community safe
Local stations need volunteer fire fighters