The United Way of Aroostook Offers Tax Prep Program

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Tax season is upon us, a time that can be quite stressful. But the United Way is trying to help with their tax prep program. The Aroostook Tax Coalition at the United Way is part of a statewide coalition that prepares taxes for free for any household that makes 57,000 dollars or less.

“People who come in and have their taxes prepared, they are then set up with an appointment with an opportunity guide to go over how to spend the refund,” said United Way of Aroostook Executive Director, Sarah Ennis.

You don’t even have to be in person to file your taxes, you can do it right from home.

“We will scan them in a safe system, to an IRS certified volunteer preparer. They will prepare the taxes within 3-4 days. And they will call the individual and going over their return with them and then the individual will come back into sign or they can DocuSign from home,” Ennis said.

If you think you qualify you can call 207- 764 - 5197 to make an appointment.

Ennis also says you can scan your documents yourself at getyourrefund.org. You can also take pictures of your document with your phone and upload them. They will go right to the preparers at the United Way. You can also find more information on the United Way’s website.

Lisa Clark has been having her taxes prepared by the United Way for three years now.

“I was able to get a substantial amount back with my refund so that enabled me to go ahead and put some money aside to go and pay my auto insurance for whole year or to have money for heating oil in the winter,” she said. “They found extra money that I didn’t know I had and it changed the way my household was ran.”

