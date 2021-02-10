Weather on the Web Wednesday, Feb. 10th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday, everyone!

Another chilly start to the day, with temps reaching all the way down to those below-zero teens this morning!

We’re going to have colder air holding on over the next 48 hours. ***And due to that, the National Weather Service has already issued a Wind Chill Advisory County-wide, going into effect Thurs. 3:00am - 10:00am.***

Tomorrow morning, it’s going to feel as low as -25-degrees below-zero. And we’re even expecting a below-zero feel lasting all the way through the afternoon hours. With the bitterly cold wind chills, frostbite is a concern for tomorrow and can set-in in as little as 30-minutes. Make sure to bundle up, and reduce any of that exposed skin!

Today, we’re starting off with sunshine. But a few snow showers and the possibility of snow squalls are likely to pop-up across the County this afternoon. With that, we could see impacts on the roadways... with quickly reduced visibilities and blowing snow at times. Again, if caught in one of these snow squalls... make sure to take it slow and use your headlights.

Then, we’re relatively quiet through the end of the week into the weekend... with just a few scattered light snow showers anticipated for Friday morning, and again for Valentine’s Day on Sunday.

Hope everyone has a great and safe day!

