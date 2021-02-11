A Linneus Family Creates a “Hearty” Valentine’s Day Light Display

LINNEUS, Maine (WAGM) - You’ve seen decorations for Halloween and Christmas… but how about for Valentine’s Day?

“I think what brought us to this was… we wanted more wow factor”

Wow factor is what they got. Robie Dobkins and his family live in Linneus, and put together the ultimate Valentine’s Day display.

“Once we found out about the LED’s and how you could program them, we decided to give it a shot,” Dobkins said. “Valentine’s Day was the closest holiday.”

The Dobkins family are no strangers to an elaborate display. This time with five songs and over 600 hundred individually programed lights, Dobkins says it was a challenge.

“Each display or element of the hearts, or the changing effects, you have to go in and do that,” Dobkins explains. “Like we did a SpongeBob one I think that took me maybe an hour. But some of the longer ones, six plus hours.”

Dobkins says this project got the whole family involved.

“We cut the hearts out and had to drill the holes and put all the pixel lights in it,” Dobkins adds. “A product that I and the whole family made for everyone to enjoy. You know, we’ll be in the house and a car will drive by and be like oh are they stopping. It’s fun for us and I hope it’s fun for everyone else.”

He says the lights will be on everyday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Monday February 15, 2021. He says that plans are in place to maybe put up a light display for the next holiday.

