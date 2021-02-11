Firefighters rescue dog in Palmyra house fire
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - Two firefighters made a brave rescue during an early morning fire in Palmyra.
Crews were called to the home on Lang Hill Road around 9:45 a.m. Thursday.
Two firefighters made their way inside and on search found a very scared, four-legged friend.
The firefighters carried the dog out of the home, where he was reunited with family.
Crews say they had the fire knocked down in just a few minutes, preventing any further damage to the homeowners.
