Houlton Regional Hospital have administered just over 1300 first & second doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine

Houlton, Maine (WAGM) - Houlton Regional Hospital has been hosting Covid-19 Vaccination clinics. Their first clinic was held on January 27th. Adriana Sanchez has more on how it’s going and where they stand with the clinics.

It’s been busy at the Houlton Regional Hospital Covid-19 vaccination clinics. So far, just over 900 people have received their first dose with just over 1300 people having received both doses. Chief Nursing Officer RN Traci Peabody says each time they hold a clinic they learn and improve, becoming more efficient each time.

“Where we started and where we are now are two different places. We’re doing it now in a bigger area. What we learned yesterday is that we did 230 (vaccines) in four hours we know going forward we can four to five hundred in a run of a day,” said Peabody.

She wants the public to know they will be calling everyone who has pre-registered and are qualified. She just asks people to be patient as they want to be sure they are doing everything safely and accurately.

“What we are getting now is lots of calls of people wanting to know if they’re really on the list – you are on the list we are doing this systemically by the recommendation of the Maine CDC were starting with the oldest and working our way down we will get to you we will call you, so you don’t need to call and ask when you will be called we will get toy u I promise, like I said it’s very manual and were doing this as quickly as we can,” she added.

Their next clinic will be February 17th. People can sign up on their website or via telephone at (207)521-2240 Monday through Friday 7:00 am - 5:30 pm.

Adriana Sanchez NewsSource 8

