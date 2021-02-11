Maine CDC reports 175 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported no new coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday and 175 new cases.

The total number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains 641. It is the first day in February where the Maine CDC has not reported a new death.

The 175 new cases bring the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 42,058.

The rolling seven-day average for new cases dipped to 217.9. It is the lowest level since early December.

Six people completed isolation since yesterday.

Aroostook County has 7 new cases. One person has completed isolation since yesterday.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 641

Total cases: 42,058

Confirmed cases: 33,576

Probable cases: 8,482

Cumulative positivity rate: 3.00%

14-day positivity rate: 3.3%

Currently hospitalized: 100

Patients in intensive care: 22

Patients on ventilators: 11

