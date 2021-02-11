Maine CDC reports 175 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported no new coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday and 175 new cases.
The total number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains 641. It is the first day in February where the Maine CDC has not reported a new death.
The 175 new cases bring the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 42,058.
The rolling seven-day average for new cases dipped to 217.9. It is the lowest level since early December.
Six people completed isolation since yesterday.
Aroostook County has 7 new cases. One person has completed isolation since yesterday.
MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:
- Deaths: 641
- Total cases: 42,058
- Confirmed cases: 33,576
- Probable cases: 8,482
- Cumulative positivity rate: 3.00%
- 14-day positivity rate: 3.3%
- Currently hospitalized: 100
- Patients in intensive care: 22
- Patients on ventilators: 11
