Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 175 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported no new coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday and 175 new cases.

The total number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains 641. It is the first day in February where the Maine CDC has not reported a new death.

The 175 new cases bring the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 42,058.

The rolling seven-day average for new cases dipped to 217.9. It is the lowest level since early December.

Six people completed isolation since yesterday.

Aroostook County has 7 new cases. One person has completed isolation since yesterday.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 641
  • Total cases: 42,058
  • Confirmed cases: 33,576
  • Probable cases: 8,482
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 3.00%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 3.3%
  • Currently hospitalized: 100
  • Patients in intensive care: 22
  • Patients on ventilators: 11

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic
New COVID-19 variant detected in Maine
A Connecticut man was killed last night in a snowmobile crash in Franklin county.
Connecticut man dies in snowmobile crash in Franklin County
Eligible Mainers will soon be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through Walmart locations in Aroostook County
Maine DOT crews will be busy this summer with a number of bridge projects, including its...
Maine DOT plans summer bridge projects
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 2 new coronavirus-related deaths, 253 new cases

Latest News

Maine DOT crews will be busy this summer with a number of bridge projects, including its...
Maine DOT plans summer bridge projects
The second impeachment trial of Former President, Donald Trump, is now underway in the Senate.
Second Impeachment Trial Underway; How does it work?
How to prepare your blood for donation.
How to prepare your blood for a successful donation
Maine DOT plans summer bridge projects