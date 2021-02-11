Advertisement

Maine DOT plans summer bridge projects

By Kathy McCarty
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Bridge work tops the list of Maine DOT work this year, including the start of a major bridge replacement project.

Bob Watson, Manager of the Region 5 Office in Presque Isle, says the international bridge in Madawaska is the biggest job slated to get under way this year.

“The Madawaska International Bridge has been advertised for bid> Bids are scheduled to be opened February 17th on that. So that’ll be a, I believe that’s scheduled to be a three year project. So that’ll be a huge project - much-needed improvement to replace one of the oldest bridges we have in The County and an international bridge, which is a significant connection, both for the region and nationally,” says Bob Watson, Manager of the Region 5 Office in Presque Isle.

Watson says other bridge projects taking place this year include bridge replacements in Mattawamkeag and another on Route 11 south of Millinocket. Several other maintenance projects are planned, including painting and upgrades where necessary. As with any other DOT work, Watson advises motorists to use caution in construction sites and allow extra travel time.

