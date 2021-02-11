Advertisement

MDOL reports relatively steady unemployment figures in weekly update

Unemployment
Unemployment(Associated Press)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Initial claims for state unemployment are at their lowest level since the week of Thanksgiving.

According to the Maine Department of Labor, just under 2,200 first-time claims were filed the week ending February 6th. It marks the fifth-straight week with a drop in first-time or re-opened claims.

Another 300 initial claims were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).

Continued claims for state unemployment rose by just 38 to roughly 17,900.

Another 13,100 weekly certifications were filed for PUA, the same as last week.

Maine unemployment figures for week ending Feb. 6
Maine unemployment figures for week ending Feb. 6(WABI)

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graphic
New COVID-19 variant detected in Maine
Maine DOT crews will be busy this summer with a number of bridge projects, including its...
Maine DOT plans summer bridge projects
A Connecticut man was killed last night in a snowmobile crash in Franklin county.
Connecticut man dies in snowmobile crash in Franklin County
Eligible Mainers will soon be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through Walmart locations in Aroostook County
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 2 new coronavirus-related deaths, 253 new cases

Latest News

COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 175 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Maine DOT crews will be busy this summer with a number of bridge projects, including its...
Maine DOT plans summer bridge projects
The second impeachment trial of Former President, Donald Trump, is now underway in the Senate.
Second Impeachment Trial Underway; How does it work?
How to prepare your blood for donation.
How to prepare your blood for a successful donation