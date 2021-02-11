Snow days a welcome relief for students, staff

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) -

Due to Maine’s current state of emergency, schools are not required to make up snow days.

As a result, the school year won’t have added days tacked to the end to make up for missed days. Ben Greenlaw, Superintendent of MSAD 1, and Larry Worcester, Superintendent of MSAD 45, agree snow days are needed, but if a storm covers several days, schools have the option of remote learning so the kids don’t miss as much school.

“I think if we have them sporadically, one of the things that we have missed over the last year now, more or less - as Covid started in March and schools released. You know, there’s some normalcy related with a snow day. You know there’s the joy that kids get when they wake up and know they don’t have school and being able to be outside. And so I think being able to provide that normalcy is something that, you know, is important,” says Ben Greenlaw, Superintendent of MSAD 1.

“Talking to students and staff, they really look forward to those snow days where you just kind of have a day in the middle of the winter, just kind of a mental health day to not have to think about school. So that’s when we started thinking about ‘Well, maybe we could have one or two true snow days, but then beyond that we would go remote,” says Larry Worcester, Superintendent of MSAD 45.

So far, both Presque Isle and Washburn schools have used only a couple snow days, thanks to the mild winter we’re experiencing.

