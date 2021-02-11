Weather on the Web Thursday, Feb. 11th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday, everyone!

***Wind Chill Advisory by the NWS remains in effect until 10:00 am.*** This morning, wind chills are ranging from -10 to -25-degrees below-zero across the County, and we have concerns for frostbite throughout the day. Those wind chills and “feels-likes” will be below-zero all the way through the afternoon.

Make sure to bundle up, minimize any of that exposed skin, and if possible limit outdoor time, especially during the morning hours.

Our below-average temperature trend continues through next week, with a relatively quieter weather stretch ahead.

We do have a few light snow showers and flurries during the overnight hours tonight, and again for Friday afternoon. Then, partly to mostly sunny skies are expected for the first-half of the weekend, with additional scattered light snow showers for Valentine’s Day Sunday.

Make sure to stay warm, stay safe, and hope everyone has a great Thursday!

