Advertisement

2 people are dead in Turner ‘incident,’ including Lewiston teacher, according to superintendent

Maine State Police say they are part of an active and ongoing investigation.
Two people were killed in what investigators are calling an "incident" in Turner Friday...
Two people were killed in what investigators are calling an "incident" in Turner Friday morning, and one of them was a teacher in the Lewiston school district, according to Superintendent Jake Langlais.(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TURNER, Maine (WMTW) - Two people were killed in what investigators are calling an “incident” in Turner Friday morning, and one of them was a teacher in the Lewiston school district, according to Superintendent Jake Langlais.

Maine State Police are not providing any details.

State police were called to a home on Knight Farm Road around 2:20 a.m. Friday.

The State Police Mobile Crime Unit arrived later in the morning.

Police would not release any other information, only saying it was an active and ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman who sprayed Gorilla Glue on her hair finally gets it removed by a plastic surgeon.
Woman recovers after doctor removes Gorilla Glue from hair
Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic
Presque Isle Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charges
Maine DOT crews will be busy this summer with a number of bridge projects, including its...
Maine DOT plans summer bridge projects
Graphic
New COVID-19 variant detected in Maine
Maine’s state of emergency means snow days won’t have to be made up, those used serve as mental...
Snow days a welcome relief for students, staff

Latest News

COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 201 new cases of COVID-19, 2 new deaths
Senators want to expand SBA loans due to pandemic’s toll
February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness month
Hope & Justice Project Work to Educate Community About Teen Dating Violence
Hope & Justice Project Talk the Importance of Teen Dating Violence Awareness