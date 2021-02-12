All counties now designated ‘green’ after dramatic drop in COVID-19 positivity rate

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Education has changed its color coded system on school safety during the pandemic.

All counties are now green.

Androscoggin, Franklin, Oxford, and York Counties have moved from yellow back to a green status.

Education officials say those counties have seen a dramatic drop in new case rates and positivity rates for the past two weeks.

All counties were last in the ‘green’ designation during the week of October 16th.

The next education department update will be on Friday, February 26.

