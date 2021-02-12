Advertisement

Clifton man will serve 30 years for 2019 murder of fiancée

Dwight Osgood pleaded guilty Friday morning to the murder of 35-year-old Kary Dill.
A Clinton man will serve 30 years in prison for killing his fiancée two years ago.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - She was a bright light that was blown out.

Those words spoken in a Bangor courtroom Friday morning by the mother of Kary Dill.

Dill’s fiancée, Dwight Osgood, will serve 30 years in prison for her murder after pleading guilty to the crime.

39-year-old Osgood appeared before a judge where that plea was accepted.

TV5 was able to view the proceedings via video conference.

Dill was found shot to death in the couple’s Clifton home in January of 2019.

Dill told authorities he drank a case of beer and took eight valium on the night of the shooting.

He maintained he had no memory of what happened.

“I want to accept responsibility for what I’ve done,” said an emotional Osgood in court.

He will begin serving the sentence immediately.

