Clinton man will serve 30 years for 2019 murder of fiancée

Dwight Osgood pleaded guilty Friday morning to the murder of 35-year-old Kary Dill.
A Clinton man will serve 30 years in prison for killing his fiancée two years ago.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Clinton man will serve 30 years in prison for killing his fiancée two years ago.

Dwight Osgood pleaded guilty Friday morning to the murder of 35-year-old Kary Dill.

She was found shot to death in the couple’s home.

Dill told authorities he drank a case of beer and took eight valium on the night of the shooting and had no memory of what happened.

This story will be updated later today.

