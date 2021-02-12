Colleges doing mini break instead of Spring break this year

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Spring break will also look different this year.

This year, colleges are doing a mini break and encouraging students not to travel.

“We are certainly hoping students stay put and less travel less possibility for spreading the virus.”

“To keep people focused and not have people you know go separate ways for a full week all across the country and then have to start kind of reset your process of testing everybody and feeling that you know exactly where your community is in regards to the COVID 19 testing.”

Both thank students for being resilient and understanding.

