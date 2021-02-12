Hope & Justice Project Work to Educate Community About Teen Dating Violence

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -On this segment of WAGM This Morning, officials from the Hope & Justice Project talk about the importance of providing awareness about teen dating violence.

If you are in need of help or other resources please contact the Hope & Justice project at any one of these numbers. Thank you to them for all you do in the county community to provide hope, education and awareness and above all commitment to keeping people safe.

Presque Isle Office

207-764-2977

Houlton Office

207-532-4004

Madawaska Office

207-728-3199

Fort Kent Office

207-834-7395

