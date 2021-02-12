Advertisement

Hope & Justice Project Work to Educate Community About Teen Dating Violence

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness month
February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness month(KOLO)
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -On this segment of WAGM This Morning, officials from the Hope & Justice Project talk about the importance of providing awareness about teen dating violence.

If you are in need of help or other resources please contact the Hope & Justice project at any one of these numbers. Thank you to them for all you do in the county community to provide hope, education and awareness and above all commitment to keeping people safe.

Presque Isle Office

207-764-2977

Houlton Office

207-532-4004

Madawaska Office

207-728-3199

Fort Kent Office

207-834-7395

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman who sprayed Gorilla Glue on her hair finally gets it removed by a plastic surgeon.
Woman recovers after doctor removes Gorilla Glue from hair
Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic
Presque Isle Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charges
Maine DOT crews will be busy this summer with a number of bridge projects, including its...
Maine DOT plans summer bridge projects
Graphic
New COVID-19 variant detected in Maine
Maine’s state of emergency means snow days won’t have to be made up, those used serve as mental...
Snow days a welcome relief for students, staff

Latest News

Hope & Justice Project Talk the Importance of Teen Dating Violence Awareness
Maine’s state of emergency means snow days won’t have to be made up, those used serve as mental...
Snow days a welcome relief for students, staff
Houlton Regional Hospital has been hosting Covid-19 Vaccination clinics
Houlton Regional Hospital have administered just over 1300 first & second doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine
Dobkins Family Light Display
A Linneus Family Creates a “Hearty” Valentine’s Day Light Display