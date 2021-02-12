Hope & Justice Project Work to Educate Community About Teen Dating Violence
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -On this segment of WAGM This Morning, officials from the Hope & Justice Project talk about the importance of providing awareness about teen dating violence.
If you are in need of help or other resources please contact the Hope & Justice project at any one of these numbers. Thank you to them for all you do in the county community to provide hope, education and awareness and above all commitment to keeping people safe.
Presque Isle Office
207-764-2977
Houlton Office
207-532-4004
Madawaska Office
207-728-3199
Fort Kent Office
207-834-7395
