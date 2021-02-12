Maine CDC reports 201 new cases of COVID-19, 2 new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported two new coronavirus-related deaths on Friday and 201 new cases.

The total number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died increased to 643.

The 201 new cases bring the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 42,259.

Thirty-one people completed isolation since Thursday.

Aroostook County has two new cases, bringing the total now to 1,215.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 643

Total cases: 42,259

Confirmed cases: 33,713

Probable cases: 8,546

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.99%

14-day positivity rate: 3.3%

Currently hospitalized: 100

Patients in intensive care: 22

Patients on ventilators: 11

