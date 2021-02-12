Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 201 new cases of COVID-19, 2 new deaths

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported two new coronavirus-related deaths on Friday and 201 new cases.

The total number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died increased to 643.

The 201 new cases bring the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 42,259.

Thirty-one people completed isolation since Thursday.

Aroostook County has two new cases, bringing the total now to 1,215.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 643
  • Total cases: 42,259
  • Confirmed cases: 33,713
  • Probable cases: 8,546
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.99%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 3.3%
  • Currently hospitalized: 100
  • Patients in intensive care: 22
  • Patients on ventilators: 11

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman who sprayed Gorilla Glue on her hair finally gets it removed by a plastic surgeon.
Woman recovers after doctor removes Gorilla Glue from hair
Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic
Presque Isle Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charges
Maine DOT crews will be busy this summer with a number of bridge projects, including its...
Maine DOT plans summer bridge projects
Graphic
New COVID-19 variant detected in Maine
Maine’s state of emergency means snow days won’t have to be made up, those used serve as mental...
Snow days a welcome relief for students, staff

Latest News

Senators want to expand SBA loans due to pandemic’s toll
February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness month
Hope & Justice Project Work to Educate Community About Teen Dating Violence
Hope & Justice Project Talk the Importance of Teen Dating Violence Awareness
Maine’s state of emergency means snow days won’t have to be made up, those used serve as mental...
Snow days a welcome relief for students, staff