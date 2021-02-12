Maine CDC reports 201 new cases of COVID-19, 2 new deaths
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported two new coronavirus-related deaths on Friday and 201 new cases.
The total number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died increased to 643.
The 201 new cases bring the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 42,259.
Thirty-one people completed isolation since Thursday.
Aroostook County has two new cases, bringing the total now to 1,215.
MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:
- Deaths: 643
- Total cases: 42,259
- Confirmed cases: 33,713
- Probable cases: 8,546
- Cumulative positivity rate: 2.99%
- 14-day positivity rate: 3.3%
- Currently hospitalized: 100
- Patients in intensive care: 22
- Patients on ventilators: 11
