Man, woman killed in apparent home invasion in Turner, suspect in custody

Two people were killed in what investigators are calling an "incident" in Turner Friday morning, and one of them was a teacher in the Lewiston school district, according to Superintendent Jake Langlais.(WMTW)
By Connor Clement
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TURNER, Maine (WABI) - Two people are dead, and a suspect is in custody after an apparent shooting at a home in Turner early Friday morning.

Maine State Police say they have arrested and charged, Patrick Maher, 24, of Turner in connection to the incident.

Maher has been charged with two counts of murder, and is being held at the Androscoggin County Jail.

State police were called to a home on Knight Farm Road just before 2:30 this morning.

They say the call reported a home invasion with possible gunshots.

When deputies arrived on scene they found a male unresponsive on the floor, and a female in medical distress.

According to Officials, The victims, identified as Troy Varney, 52, and Dulsie Varney, 48, later died at a hospital.

Detectives remain on scene to further investigate.

