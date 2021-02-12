Advertisement

Millinocket Town Council approves settlement with former deputy police chief

Last year, Theriault filed a complaint against former Police Chief Craig Worster accusing him of workplace and sexual harassment.
The contract is for 18 months.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - The Millinocket Town Council unanimously approved a settlement with former deputy police chief Janet Theriault, that according to the Bangor Daily News.

Last year, Theriault filed a complaint against former Police Chief Craig Worster accusing him of workplace and sexual harassment.

Worster, who was let go in December, appealed the town’s decision to fire him.

Last week, the Millinocket Personnel Board ruled in his favor.

The BDN reports the details of the settlement with Theriault have not been made public.

