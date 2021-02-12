Advertisement

Mills administration increases gathering limit for houses of worship

Houses of worship can now accommodate five people per 1,000 square feet of space, or up to 50 people, whichever is greater.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills issued an executive order increasing the gathering limits for houses of worship in Maine.

Under the new orders, houses of worship can now accommodate five people per 1,000 square feet of space, or up to 50 people, whichever is greater.

The number of people who could gather in houses of worship was limited to 50. The five people per 1,000 square feet gathering applies to retail space as well. Face coverings and social distancing will still be required for all venues.

The Mills Administration has updated the COVID-19 checklists for Performing Arts Venues and for seated food and drink service to allow for seating opportunities with public health protocols.

The square footage measurement is defined as the area available for performance of, and participation in, religious services, it doesn’t include areas like hallways, bathrooms, foyers, kitchens, etc.

You can find the updated guidelines here.

