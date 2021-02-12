Officials look for ways to revitalize former air base

LORING, Maine (WAGM) -

A bill to help the Loring Development Authority navigate the COVID-19 pandemic received a public hearing before the Legislature’s Committee on Innovation, Development, Economic Advancement and Business. Kathy McCarty has more on what this will mean for the former Loring Air Force Base.

LD 22, “An Act To Authorize Early Payment of Anticipated Funds to the Loring Job Increment Financing Fund,” would provide flexible financing to support LDA’s efforts to revitalize the Loring Air Force Base, by embracing new economic opportunities and creating good-paying jobs.

“Gary O’Neal passed a bill a long time ago to allow the - half of the income tax that was derived from jobs at the LDA went back into a fund to help run the maintenance of Loring and stuff like that. Because of the pandemic and, you know, some of the challenges that they’ve had there, cash flow’s definitely problematic, and so the bill that, you know, we heard today that I sponsored would allow them to access that money earlier,” says Troy Jackson, Maine Senate President.

The goal is to transform the base into an economic hub for the region. But the pandemic has slowed progress.

Senator Jackson says, “Just before the pandemic happened, we had had some meetings here about a distillery wanting to set up a shop - a Maine company that wanted to set up a distillery at Loring. And in addition a hemp farm. Those are two, you know, very promising businesses. I think they still have great interest.”

The funding will enable needed maintenance to take place.

“That legislation will definitely help them get a lot of the problems that happened through Covid-19 addressed and make sure that, you know, the infrastructure’s kept up and the bills are paid, so that we can, you know, allow this board to work to get some new businesses in the area and retain what jobs we have and certainly try and expand on that,” says Senator Jackson.

Kathy - The Legislature’s IDEA committee will hold a work session on LD 22 next week. Kathy McCarty, NewsSource 8

Senator Jackson testified in favor of four County residents who were nominated to the LDA: Timothy Crowley, Kris Doody, Suzie Paradis, and Benjamin Shaw. Also nominated was former County resident Jeremy Fischer. Nominations will now go to the Maine Senate for a vote.

