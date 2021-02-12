UMFK and UMPI to hold their commencement virtually

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The University of Maine at Fort Kent and the University of Maine at Presque Isle have made the decision to hold their commencement virtually again this year. Megan Cole spoke with the presidents of the colleges to see why they decided to go virtual.

Commencement is a huge milestone in a persons life. While typically students would go on stage to receive their diploma, this year it will be virtual due to COVID 19.

“The reason we’re going in that direction is based on really still the civil authority guidelines and kind of large gatherings and yes I guess we could have considered spacing it out over time but that still creates a lot of details and we don’t know in what direction the civil authority will go.”

“We decided we wanted to move forward with our virtual commencement because one last years commencement was a successful one in terms of students really felt they were able to engage live time with the commencement even though it was pre recorded we released it on youtube.”

Both say that they are going to make it feel as traditional as possible and even get some input from graduates.

“We’ll create more of a commencement ceremony background so we’ll have more of the background with the podium, standing at the podium. Last year they were in offices this year will be in a space where we can create the commencement to look more like commencement. Part of the tradition at UMFK commencement is to have the bag pipes play as students enter into commencement so we will be incorporating more of the traditions.”

“What do they wanna see I think that would help give them the feeling that this is a special commencement thats actually engineered and developed to meet their needs and to reflect the very extraordinary situation theyre in this year so that’s why I think in some ways its even more important to have direct student input.”

Commencement will be held on May 8th.

