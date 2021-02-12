Walmart, Sam’s Club begin coronavirus vaccinations in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s coronavirus vaccination capabilities expanded today with the openings of clinics at Walmart and Sam’s Club locations across the state.

The head of the Maine CDC says issues with signing up on the store’s websites have been dealt with.

He says more than 4,000 vaccines allocated to those 24 locations across the state began being administered this morning.

“All the Walmart locations in Maine, plus two of the Sam’s Club locations, will be offering vaccine,” said Shah. “One note, you need not be a member of Sam’s Club in order to take advantage of vaccination there. But all of those locations that have a pharmacy, which again is 22 Walmarts and two Sam’s Clubs will all be offering vaccine.”

The Sam’s in Bangor and Augusta are offerings the vaccines.

The Scarborough location is not.

These locations will receive weekly shipments of coronavirus vaccines that are separate from the allotment the state receives.

