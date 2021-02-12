Advertisement

Walmart, Sam’s Club begin coronavirus vaccinations in Maine

The head of the Maine CDC says issues with signing up on the store’s websites have been dealt with.
Maine’s coronavirus vaccination capabilities expanded Friday with the openings of clinics at...
Maine’s coronavirus vaccination capabilities expanded Friday with the openings of clinics at Walmart and Sam’s Club locations across the state.(KXII)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s coronavirus vaccination capabilities expanded today with the openings of clinics at Walmart and Sam’s Club locations across the state.

The head of the Maine CDC says issues with signing up on the store’s websites have been dealt with.

He says more than 4,000 vaccines allocated to those 24 locations across the state began being administered this morning.

“All the Walmart locations in Maine, plus two of the Sam’s Club locations, will be offering vaccine,” said Shah. “One note, you need not be a member of Sam’s Club in order to take advantage of vaccination there. But all of those locations that have a pharmacy, which again is 22 Walmarts and two Sam’s Clubs will all be offering vaccine.”

The Sam’s in Bangor and Augusta are offerings the vaccines.

The Scarborough location is not.

These locations will receive weekly shipments of coronavirus vaccines that are separate from the allotment the state receives.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman who sprayed Gorilla Glue on her hair finally gets it removed by a plastic surgeon.
Woman recovers after doctor removes Gorilla Glue from hair
Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic
Presque Isle Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charges
Maine DOT crews will be busy this summer with a number of bridge projects, including its...
Maine DOT plans summer bridge projects
Graphic
New COVID-19 variant detected in Maine

Latest News

Sea Dogs will remain Red Sox affiliate for another 10 years under new agreement
Two people were killed in what investigators are calling an "incident" in Turner Friday...
Man, woman killed in apparent home invasion in Turner, suspect in custody
Mills administration increases gathering limit for houses of worship
The Maine Department of Education has changed its color coded system on school safety during...
All counties now designated ‘green’ after dramatic drop in COVID-19 positivity rate