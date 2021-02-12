Weather on the Web Friday, Feb. 12th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Happy Friday, everyone!

***NWS still has a Wind Chill Advisory in place for Northwestern Aroostook until 9:00am.*** We’re seeing wind chill temps ranging from -5-degrees below-zero, down to nearly -15 below-zero as we head into the 8:00am hour.

Make sure to grab that warm winter gear, before you head out the door this morning! Frostbite is still a concern, and can set-in in only a matter of minutes.

As the Polar Vortex continues to move in and dominate across the country, more locally we’re going to continue on our below-average temperature trend... all the way through the beginning of next week.

An overall nice weekend is shaping up for us though, with partly to mostly sunny skies tomorrow, and sunny skies for Valentine’s Day afternoon. We’re just anticipating a few pop-up light snow showers & flurries tonight, Sunday morning, and again Monday evening... with minimal accumulations.

Make sure to bundle up again, stay warm... and hope everyone has a great and safe Valentine’s Day Weekend!

