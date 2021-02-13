6 new COVID-19 cases in The County; 160 new cases statewide

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Aroostook County has 6 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total since the outbreak began to 1,221. Maine CDC is reporting 160 new cases statewide. There are now 42,419 total cases and of those, 33,823 are confirmed. There have been 4 new deaths since yesterday, bringing the total deaths since the outbreak started to 647.

