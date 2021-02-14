Advertisement

Greenfield man arrested after driving wrong-way on highway

51-year-old James Ahern is facing multiple charges.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 12:27 PM EST
HOULTON, Maine (WABI) - A Greenfield man is facing charges after driving the wrong way on the interstate - twice in one night.

Maine State Police say they received a report of a car traveling southbound in the northbound lane on Interstate 95 in Houlton just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

51-year-old James Ahern was stopped in Smyrna without incident.

Ahern was issued a summons for driving to endanger and released.

Later that night, around 9:00 p.m., troopers received a report of a car traveling northbound in the southbound lane on the interstate in Medway.

As police attempted to stop Ahern for a second time, the car stopped due to it running out of gas near Sherman.

Ahern was taken into custody without incident.

He was transported to Aroostook County Jail.

He’s charged with Driving to Endanger x2, Reckless Conduct, OUI, and Operating wrong way on a divided highway.

The investigation is ongoing.

