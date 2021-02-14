Advertisement

Police: Dallas officer blocking accident scene struck, killed by intoxicated driver

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - Authorities say a suspected drunken driver has been arrested after he struck and killed a Dallas police officer who was blocking the scene of an accident.

Police said in a statement that Officer Mitchell Penton was standing next to his patrol car with the emergency lights activated early Saturday when the suspect slammed into Penton’s vehicle, causing it to strike the officer.

Witnesses told police the driver, 32-year-old Phillip Mabry, was driving very fast. Police have not said Mabry was speeding.

Penton died in a hospital.

Mabry was arrested on warrants for intoxication manslaughter on a police officer and intoxication assault.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
6 new COVID-19 cases in The County; 160 new cases statewide
Basketball Livestream
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers will present his defense at the Friday impeachment trial.
Senate acquits former President Donald Trump
LD 22, a bill heading to the Legislature, would provide flexible financing to support LDA's...
Officials look for ways to revitalize former air base
Two people were killed in what investigators are calling an "incident" in Turner Friday...
Man, woman killed in apparent home invasion in Turner, suspect in custody

Latest News

A liquor shop's manager clears the damaged bottles following an earthquake in Fukushima,...
Powerful Japan quake sets off landslide, minor injuries
In this Feb. 9, 2021 photo, White House deputy press secretary TJ Ducklo listens as press...
White House aide resigns after threatening reporter
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial
"This this is a military coup and an attack against democracy, plain and simple," Sen. Mitch...
GOP’s McConnell: Trump morally responsible for Jan. 6 attack