Advertisement

Buttons used to treat cat’s injuries after dog attack

Veterinarians used colorful buttons to heal a cat after he was attacked by a dog.
Veterinarians used colorful buttons to heal a cat after he was attacked by a dog.(Source: Facebook/MSPCA-Angell via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A 7-month-old cat named Juicebox has probably just used one of his nine lives.

He was attacked by his family’s dog during playtime, which left him with a broken jaw and serious facial lacerations.

To fix him, veterinarians at the Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston used a colorful innovation.

They attached buttons to wires on both sides of his cheeks. The buttons hold the sutures in place, as well as Juicebox’s jaw while it heals.

Veterinarians hope to remove the buttons next week.

Staff say Juicebox is in good spirits and looking for a new dog-free home. So far, about 150 families have reached out to adopt him.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
6 new COVID-19 cases in The County; 160 new cases statewide
LD 22, a bill heading to the Legislature, would provide flexible financing to support LDA's...
Officials look for ways to revitalize former air base
Two people were killed in what investigators are calling an "incident" in Turner Friday...
Man, woman killed in apparent home invasion in Turner, suspect in custody
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers will present his defense at the Friday impeachment trial.
Senate acquits former President Donald Trump
Senator Angus King gave his response to the debate, noting the need for more moderator control...
Senator King votes to convict former President Donald Trump

Latest News

A closer look at Alabama's efforts to get coronavirus vaccines to rural and urban areas in the...
New US COVID variants increase pressure to vaccinate people
Even though the impeachment trial is over, former President Donald Trump is still facing legal...
Trump faces more legal jeopardy
Border apprehensions have increased since January.
Biden faces pressure as US sets new course on immigration
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 148 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths
David Williams receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, Wednesday,...
COVID-19 shots might be tweaked if variants get worse