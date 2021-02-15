Maine CDC reports 148 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine —
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 148 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and no new deaths.
The 148 new cases bring the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 42,677.
Maine’s seven-day average for daily new cases is now just above 180.
Thirty-seven people have completed isolation since Friday.
Maine CDC has reported 16 new cases over the weekend for Aroostook County. Two people have completed isolation since Friday.
MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:
- Deaths: 649
- Total cases: 42,677
- Confirmed cases: 34,003
- Probable cases: 8,674
- Cumulative positivity rate: 2.98%
- 14-day positivity rate: 3.30%
- Currently hospitalized: 94
- Patients in intensive care: 25
- Patients on ventilators: 10
