Maine CDC reports 148 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 148 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and no new deaths.

The 148 new cases bring the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 42,677.

Maine’s seven-day average for daily new cases is now just above 180.

Thirty-seven people have completed isolation since Friday.

Maine CDC has reported 16 new cases over the weekend for Aroostook County. Two people have completed isolation since Friday.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 649
  • Total cases: 42,677
  • Confirmed cases: 34,003
  • Probable cases: 8,674
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.98%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 3.30%
  • Currently hospitalized: 94
  • Patients in intensive care: 25
  • Patients on ventilators: 10

