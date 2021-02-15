Maine CDC reports 148 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 148 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and no new deaths.

The 148 new cases bring the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 42,677.

Maine’s seven-day average for daily new cases is now just above 180.

Thirty-seven people have completed isolation since Friday.

Maine CDC has reported 16 new cases over the weekend for Aroostook County. Two people have completed isolation since Friday.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 649

Total cases: 42,677

Confirmed cases: 34,003

Probable cases: 8,674

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.98%

14-day positivity rate: 3.30%

Currently hospitalized: 94

Patients in intensive care: 25

Patients on ventilators: 10

