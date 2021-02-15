Maine Drama Festival being held Virtual

Aroostook County, Maine (WAGM) - They have an old saying in the theater, the show must go on & that’s exactly what some county schools will be doing in this year’s Maine Drama festival. Adriana Sanchez has the story.

It certainly hasn’t been a normal year and this year’s Maine Drama Festival is no exception. This year there will be no judges, no critiques and no travel. Everything will be virtual. Presque isle high school is one of 55 schools that will be participating.

“We have to project even more because not only will we be wearing these masks we will be wearing masks on top of these masks for our costumes so it’s just very different,” said senior Kylie Scott.

Assistant Director Jacob Graham agrees. He adds on, “The fact they are wearing a full face mask has probably been one of the biggest challenges because they really have to work on projecting that way the audience can hear them also we can’t see their faces they have to work on big body movement in order to show they are the ones talking and to also get their emotion across because we base a lot on facial expression so we can’t see their faces so that’s probably been one of the biggest challenges.”

Another school participating in the county is Houlton High School. They will also be pre-recording their play but with an additional twist. They’ll be performing through zoom.

Play Director Nicholas Foster says he chose to go this route to give the remote students a chance to participate as well. He thanks the administration for allowing them to think out of the box when it comes to extra-curricular activities. Although they won’t be performing in person, Foster said he still has some worry.

“Technology as we know can be faulty so we have to pray to the technology gods that the internet is working and everything goes smoothly and as you know in theater the show must go on so if something goes wrong we keep going,” said Foster.

Some students were surprised but others were hopeful the festival would be an option.

“We tried to stay optimistic we kind of put into our heads that that there might be a show there might no be a show & we always stayed hopeful that there would be and it’s a huge honor that they allowed us to continue that,” said Senior Landyn Newlands.

Sophomore Hannah Duchesneau from Houlton High school shares her emotion behind this opportunity. “This year has been pretty weird when it comes to do with chorus or theater so I’m just super ecstatic to be able to do this,” she said.

Students and teachers both agree this is providing some normalcy for them. The Maine Drama Virtual Festival will be taking place on March 19th and March 20th.

As of January 29th these are the schools participating ( subject to change) :

Adriana Sanchez NewsSource 8

