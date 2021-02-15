Advertisement

Moose permit auction applications due in a few days

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife auctions 10 moose hunting permits to the highest bidders every year
(WAGM)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The deadline for Maine’s moose hunters to apply to participate in an auction for a permit to try to bag one of the big animals is coming up in a few days.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife auctions 10 moose hunting permits to the highest bidders every year.

The deadline to participate in the auction is Feb. 19.

The state gives out more of the coveted permits via a lottery system.

Maine’s moose hunt attracts tens of thousands of applications, but the state typically only gives out about 3,000 permits.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
6 new COVID-19 cases in The County; 160 new cases statewide
LD 22, a bill heading to the Legislature, would provide flexible financing to support LDA's...
Officials look for ways to revitalize former air base
Two people were killed in what investigators are calling an "incident" in Turner Friday...
Man, woman killed in apparent home invasion in Turner, suspect in custody
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers will present his defense at the Friday impeachment trial.
Senate acquits former President Donald Trump
Senator Angus King gave his response to the debate, noting the need for more moderator control...
Senator King votes to convict former President Donald Trump

Latest News

COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 148 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths
A Greenfield man is facing charges after driving the wrong way on the interstate - twice in one...
Greenfield man arrested after driving wrong-way on highway
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers will present his defense at the Friday impeachment trial.
Senate acquits former President Donald Trump
Senator Angus King gave his response to the debate, noting the need for more moderator control...
Senator King votes to convict former President Donald Trump