Weather on the Web Monday, Feb. 15th

By Robert Grimm
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday, and Happy Presidents’ Day everyone!

Shaping up to be an active weather week!! We have a significant Winter Storm on the approach for tomorrow... that will bring heavy snowfall throughout a good portion of the day.

***The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning, effective Midnight tonight through Tuesday 11:00pm.***

We’re anticipating a higher-end snow event, where Central & Northwestern Aroostook are likely to pick up 8.0″-12.0+” inches, and Southeastern Aroostook is projected to get 6.0″-10.0+” inches.

The Tues. morning and evening commutes will both be significantly impacted, and rapidly deteriorating travel conditions will continue throughout the day... especially with the heavier snow coming down during the later morning into the afternoon.

At times, we are anticipating near white-out conditions, difficult travel turning to dangerous travel, and widespread slick and slippery conditions. Only recommending necessary travel during the afternoon/evening.

Check out the Weather on the Web video for the full details with the Winter Storm, and we’ll keep you updated with all the latest.

Hope everyone has a great and safe Monday.

