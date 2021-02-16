Another case of UK COVID-19 variant has been found in Maine, CDC says

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

Another case of the U.K. variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Maine, according to Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah.

The case is in a person in York County, Shah said during Tuesday’s CDC press conference.

The first case was discovered last week in a resident from Franklin County. Shah said there is no epidemiological connection between the two cases.

The more contagious variant was initially discovered in the United Kingdom and has been detected in 34 other states. It is also referred to as the B.1.1.7 variant.

Shah said testing for the U.K. variant and other variants has been ongoing in Maine, in collaboration with Jackson Laboratory and the U.S. CDC.

Testing consists of conducting genomic sequencing on a portion of COVID-19 positive test samples in Maine.

Shah said at this time, the measures to protect public health remain the same. Maine people must continue to:

Wear masks when out in public

Stay at least 6 feet away from others

Avoid gatherings

Stay home when sick

Wash hands frequently; and

Get tested if they have symptoms of COVID-19 or are identified as a close contact.

