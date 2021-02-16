Advertisement

Another case of UK COVID-19 variant has been found in Maine, CDC says

Courtesy Emily Wakeman/WBTV
Courtesy Emily Wakeman/WBTV(Emily Wakeman/WBTV)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

Another case of the U.K. variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Maine, according to Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah.

The case is in a person in York County, Shah said during Tuesday’s CDC press conference.

The first case was discovered last week in a resident from Franklin County. Shah said there is no epidemiological connection between the two cases.

The more contagious variant was initially discovered in the United Kingdom and has been detected in 34 other states. It is also referred to as the B.1.1.7 variant.

Shah said testing for the U.K. variant and other variants has been ongoing in Maine, in collaboration with Jackson Laboratory and the U.S. CDC.

Testing consists of conducting genomic sequencing on a portion of COVID-19 positive test samples in Maine.

Shah said at this time, the measures to protect public health remain the same. Maine people must continue to:

  • Wear masks when out in public
  • Stay at least 6 feet away from others
  • Avoid gatherings
  • Stay home when sick
  • Wash hands frequently; and
  • Get tested if they have symptoms of COVID-19 or are identified as a close contact.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Basketball Livestream
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Monday, Feb. 15th
One million doses of the coronavirus vaccine were sent to about 6,500 pharmacies last week.
What you need to know before getting your vaccine at a pharmacy
Moose permit auction applications due in a few days
A Greenfield man is facing charges after driving the wrong way on the interstate - twice in one...
Greenfield man arrested after driving wrong-way on highway

Latest News

Gov Mills
Governor Mills Applauds LP Building Solutions $150 Million Investment in Houlton Facility
Annual hot dog roast held by Caribou Snowmobile Club.
Caribou Snowmobile Club hosts annual hot dog roast over the weekend
Snowmobile club president offers tips for first time riders.
Caribou Snowmobile Club president offers tips to first time riders
NewsSource 8 the Late Edition - VOD - clipped version (snowmobile club pkg)