Caribou Snowmobile Club president offers tips to first time riders

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -With the snow fall we’ve gotten lately, people are now throwing on their snowmobile gear and hitting the trails. While some people are experienced riders, others could be riding for the first time.

Nick Morrill is the president of the Caribou Snowmobile Club and says if this is your first time riding to be safe and only go as fast as you feel comfortable. And he cautions to always adhere to the laws.

“So we ask people to adhere by the laws and stuff like that. The trail conditions aren’t like they typically are for this time of year you know definitely got some obstacles out there as far as you know in the fields you know rocks and stuff like that there still possibly exposed in the woods you know the coverage isn’t there so theres still stumps.”

Morrill asks that people also stay on the trails and not venture off onto private property.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.