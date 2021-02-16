Advertisement

Caribou Snowmobile Club president offers tips to first time riders

By Megan Cole
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -With the snow fall we’ve gotten lately, people are now throwing on their snowmobile gear and hitting the trails. While some people are experienced riders, others could be riding for the first time.

Nick Morrill is the president of the Caribou Snowmobile Club and says if this is your first time riding to be safe and only go as fast as you feel comfortable. And he cautions to always adhere to the laws.

“So we ask people to adhere by the laws and stuff like that. The trail conditions aren’t like they typically are for this time of year you know definitely got some obstacles out there as far as you know in the fields you know rocks and stuff like that there still possibly exposed in the woods you know the coverage isn’t there so theres still stumps.”

Morrill asks that people also stay on the trails and not venture off onto private property.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Basketball Livestream
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Monday, Feb. 15th
One million doses of the coronavirus vaccine were sent to about 6,500 pharmacies last week.
What you need to know before getting your vaccine at a pharmacy
Moose permit auction applications due in a few days
A Greenfield man is facing charges after driving the wrong way on the interstate - twice in one...
Greenfield man arrested after driving wrong-way on highway

Latest News

Gov Mills
Governor Mills Applauds LP Building Solutions $150 Million Investment in Houlton Facility
Annual hot dog roast held by Caribou Snowmobile Club.
Caribou Snowmobile Club hosts annual hot dog roast over the weekend
Courtesy Emily Wakeman/WBTV
Another case of UK COVID-19 variant has been found in Maine, CDC says
NewsSource 8 the Late Edition - VOD - clipped version (snowmobile club pkg)