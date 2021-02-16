Advertisement

Governor Mills Applauds LP Building Solutions $150 Million Investment in Houlton Facility

By Ashley Blackford
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Augusta, MAINE – Governor Janet Mills today praised an announcement by LP Building Solutions, a Tennessee-based manufacturer of engineered wood building products, that it will invest approximately $150 million to convert part of its Houlton location to manufacture SmartSide, an advanced engineered wood strand siding.

“I am excited to welcome this investment, which is a tribute not only to the County but to the folks who work hard there day-in and day-out,” said Governor Janet Mills. “This will strengthen the economy by sustaining good-paying jobs in the facility and up and down the local supply chain. I thank LP Building Solutions for their confidence in Maine and Maine people and look forward to working closely with them as they move forward with this investment.”

In addition to providing a stable work environment for LP Houlton’s 160 employees, the investment and conversion is expected to increase the company’s consumption of local and sustainably sourced fiber by an estimated 30 percent, which will benefit providers across the supply chain, including local businesses.

