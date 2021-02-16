Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 91 new cases of COVID-19, lowest daily case count since early November

By Ashley Blackford
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 91 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and two new deaths.

Tuesday’s case count is the lowest since Nov. 1, when there were also 91 new cases reported.

The seven-day and 14-day averages also continue to fall. Two weeks ago, the average daily case count was 297. A week ago, it was 236.3.

Aroostook County has 5 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number now to 1,236. Five people have completed isolation since yesterday.

