Maine CDC reports 91 new cases of COVID-19, lowest daily case count since early November

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 91 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and two new deaths.

Tuesday’s case count is the lowest since Nov. 1, when there were also 91 new cases reported.

The seven-day and 14-day averages also continue to fall. Two weeks ago, the average daily case count was 297. A week ago, it was 236.3.

Aroostook County has 5 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number now to 1,236. Five people have completed isolation since yesterday.

