Maine schools getting 250K rapid COVID-19 tests

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - State officials announced Tuesday that Maine schools will be receiving a quarter million rapid COVID-19 tests.

Maine Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Education commissioners saying it’s part of an effort to return to normal in the state.

The state says that this will help schools keep track of close contacts of positive cases and prevent spreading.

The tests will arrive over the next few months.

So, even though all 16 Maine counties were given a green designation last week, which allows for in person instruction, D-O-E’s commissioner says as things currently stand full in person learning isn’t likely this school year.

“”The social distancing that’s preventing most schools from opening in the state,” said DOE Commissioner Pender Makin. “I don’t think we are at a place where we’re ready to reduce that requirement of schools for safety reasons.”

When asked state officials did not provide on update on when and if teachers could be vaccinated for coronavirus.

Saying that current efforts to vaccinate older Mainers and those with underlying conditions remain the priority.

