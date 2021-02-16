Take a closer look at the blood donation process.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S., so the Red Cross constantly encourages people to donate blood. But, how does one do that? But many people fear giving blood. So, Newsource 8 reporter, Maria Trivelpiece, went through the process to show people how simple it is.

First she registered online in advance. On the day of donation you fill out a rapid pass form which the Red Cross will email you.

When you arrive at the donation center, your temperature is taken, you sign in with a driver’s license and then go through a quick physical.

Then, it’s time for the donation. The volunteer finds a good vein, you lay down and they stick the needle in.

Maria said, “It was a little bit of a pinch, a little bit of a sting, but nothing too bad so now I just sit here and wait for my blood to be taken and then I’ll head over to the other table to relax a bit.”

After giving blood, you wait for fifteen minutes, eat and drink some snacks, and then you are good to go. The whole process takes about an hour. But one hour of your day can save someone’s life. You can find more information on how to donate blood on the Red Cross website.

