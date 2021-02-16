Advertisement

Take A Closer Look at the Blood Donation Process

Take a closer look at the blood donation process.
Take a closer look at the blood donation process.(WAGM)
By Maria Trivelpiece
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S., so the Red Cross constantly encourages people to donate blood. But, how does one do that? But many people fear giving blood. So, Newsource 8 reporter, Maria Trivelpiece, went through the process to show people how simple it is.

First she registered online in advance. On the day of donation you fill out a rapid pass form which the Red Cross will email you.

When you arrive at the donation center, your temperature is taken, you sign in with a driver’s license and then go through a quick physical.

Then, it’s time for the donation. The volunteer finds a good vein, you lay down and they stick the needle in.

Maria said, “It was a little bit of a pinch, a little bit of a sting, but nothing too bad so now I just sit here and wait for my blood to be taken and then I’ll head over to the other table to relax a bit.”

After giving blood, you wait for fifteen minutes, eat and drink some snacks, and then you are good to go. The whole process takes about an hour. But one hour of your day can save someone’s life. You can find more information on how to donate blood on the Red Cross website.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Basketball Livestream
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Monday, Feb. 15th
One million doses of the coronavirus vaccine were sent to about 6,500 pharmacies last week.
What you need to know before getting your vaccine at a pharmacy
Moose permit auction applications due in a few days
A Greenfield man is facing charges after driving the wrong way on the interstate - twice in one...
Greenfield man arrested after driving wrong-way on highway

Latest News

State officials announced Tuesday that Maine schools will be receiving a quarter million rapid...
Maine schools getting 250K rapid COVID-19 tests
Gov Mills
Governor Mills Applauds LP Building Solutions $150 Million Investment in Houlton Facility
Annual hot dog roast held by Caribou Snowmobile Club.
Caribou Snowmobile Club hosts annual hot dog roast over the weekend
Snowmobile club president offers tips for first time riders.
Caribou Snowmobile Club president offers tips to first time riders