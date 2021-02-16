UMFK hopes to play limited basketball schedule

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - The University of Maine Presque Isle basketball teams opened the season over the weekend. The University of Maine Fort Kent is also hoping to play a limited schedule.

Matt Dyer:”We have six tentative games scheduled right now with UMPI, UMA and Husson starting in late February to late March.”

The Bengal athletes are in training just as they would be in most years as they prepare for the season. Most years the Bengals woul have already played over a dozen games, but Dyer says the athletes are taking it in stride and keeping positive attitudes and working hard.

Dyer:” To be playing in more competition. The kids are excited we are going to get to some especially in basketball in a couple of weeks. They are grateful just for the opportunities to train and improve as athletes. They understand what is happening around the County, the State and the Country. There is a great Bruce Lee quote Be Water my friends. We talk about adaptability and flexibility that we need this year.”

Dyer is also the track and field coach and he says they are doing their preseason conditioning and hoping to compete at some point.

Dyer:” We are in training right now just like we would in a typical year. We have made the decision that there will be no indoor meets this year, but we are hopeful about the outdoor season if things keep progressing in the right direction over the next two months that we can have some smaller outdoor meets at the end of April.”

