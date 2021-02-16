Weather on the Web Tuesday, Feb. 16th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday, everyone!

Winter Storm currently impacting our region, with heavier snow picking up across the County!

***Winter Storm Warnings remain in place until 11:00pm... with significantly reduced visibilities and near whiteout conditions at times, blowing and blinding snow, and widespread hazardous travel conditions anticipated.***

Only recommended on necessary travel throughout the day, as accumulations and higher-end snow amounts will lead to dangerous roadways.

The heaviest snow is expected to last through the morning into the afternoon... with sleet and freezing rain mixed in for Central & Southeastern Aroostook. North and west of a line extending from Caribou/Presque Isle to Masardis, is expected to remain all snow throughout the day.

Higher-end snow totals are expected... with Central/Northwestern sections of the County ranging from 7.0-12.0″ inches and Southeastern Aroostook picking up 6.0-10.0+ inches.

Again, make sure to take extra precautions if headed out and about on the roadways, take it slow, leave extra distance, and use your headlights.

We’ll keep you updated on all the latest with the Winter Storm, and hope everyone has a great and safe day!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.