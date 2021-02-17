Advertisement

AMHC Sexual Assault Services Partnership Creates Virtual Statewide Support Group

Clockwise, top left: Wendy Page, AMHC Sexual Assault Services, Eliza Burwell, Sexual Assault Services of Southern Maine and Rochelle Black, Rape and Response Services, have partnered together to offer a virtual statewide support group for survivors of sexual violence. Individuals can learn more by calling or texting the Sexual Assault Services 24/7 helpline at 1-800-871-7741.(AMHC)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Caribou, ME (2/17/2021): AMHC Sexual Assault Services (AMHC SAS), Rape and Response Services (RRS), and Sexual Assault Services of Southern Maine (SARSSM) have partnered together to create a virtual statewide support group.

“The support group is open to all survivors of sexual violence,” explained Julia Miller, AMHC Program Director of Prevention and Sexual Assault Services. “The pandemic has created new opportunities to partner in virtual meetings. We are pleased we can work with RRS and SARSSM to offer this.”

“We all have a role to play in the prevention of sexual assault,” shared Miller. “AMHC Sexual Assault Services has provided services to individuals who have been affected by sexual violence since 1984. We not only advocate for victims and offer support to survivors 24/7. We provide prevention education for all ages on sexual violence, sexual harassment, internet safety, and personal body safety.”

To learn more about services, including the virtual support group, individuals can call the Sexual Assault Services 24/7 helpline at 1-800-871-7741.

About Rape and Response Services

The mission of Rape and Response Services is to offer hope, support, and advocacy to victims and people affected by sexual assault and stalking, to provide education about sexual violence, and to promote prevention.

About Sexual Assault Response Services of Southern Maine

Sexual Assault Response Services of Southern Maine provides free services in York and Cumberland counties to anyone affected by sexual assault, sexual harassment, or sexual abuse through prevention programs, support, education, and advocacy. Services have been provided since 1973.

About AMHC Sexual Assault Services

AMHC Sexual Assault Services Advocates can be reached by calling the 24-hour Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-800-871-7741. Text and chat are also available Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. Calls, texts, and chats are free and confidential. For more information, visit AMHC Sexual Assault Services at https://www.amhcsas.org/

