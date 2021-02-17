Advertisement

Governor Mills extends State of Civil Emergency

Governor Mills makes her first visit to the vaccine clinic at the Cross Insurance Center
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills has extended the Coronavirus State of Civil Emergency for another 30 days.

It’s the 12th time she’s done so since the pandemic began.

The state of civil emergency now runs through March 18th.

The Governor says the state has turned a corner from recent surges in cases, but the new COVID-19 variant is a cause for concern.

Under Maine law, civil states of emergency may only be issued in 30 day increments.

