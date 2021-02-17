Maine CDC reports 104 new cases of COVID-19, 3 new deaths
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 104 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and three new deaths.
The new deaths raise the total amount in Maine to 654.
The seven-day and 14-day averages also continue to fall. Two weeks ago, the average daily case count was 299. A week ago, it was 218.
Thirty people have completed isolation since yesterday.
Aroostook County has 8 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,244. Twenty people have completed isolation since Tuesday.
MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:
- Deaths: 654
- Total cases: 42,872
- Confirmed cases: 34,120
- Probable cases: 8,752
- Cumulative positivity rate: 2.98%
- 14-day positivity rate: 3.30%
- Currently hospitalized: 92
- Patients in intensive care: 24
- Patients on ventilators: 11
