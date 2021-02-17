Advertisement

Maine recreational marijuana sales double in January compared to rollout month

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:09 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Recreational marijuana sales in January were more than two times the amount in October, which was the first month of legal sales in Maine.

Retailers sold $2.4 million in marijuana products in January, according to a dashboard on the Office of Marijuana Policy’s website. In October, retailers sold just over $1 million in products.

Retailers said the rollout was slow, but business has steadily picked up over the last three months.

“We’ve seen the numbers jump and now we’re at two-and-a-half million (dollars) for the month of January in sales, which is still a third of what the medical market is doing right now,” said Peter Ingram, CEO of the Maine Cannabis Exchange, a retail store in South Portland. “So it still pales in comparison to the size of the medical market but we only have 15 operators that have stores right now.”

The state of Maine collected nearly $250,000 in taxes from those sales in January.

Store operators hope to see a boom in sales from tourists once the pandemic ends.

