Mother Looking to Pay it Forward in Honor of Her Son Through Bike Raffle

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) - A mother is looking to give back to her community in honor of her son who lost his life back in 2017.

In 2017, Bessie DeWitt lost her 14-year old son Jacob in a swimming accident. DeWitt wanted to honor Jacob on what would have been his 18th birthday on January 29th, by making a special donation to the Fort Fairfield Police Department.

“This just started as I was going to buy 2 bikes and give them to the Fort Fairfield Police Department as a happy birthday,” DeWitt said. “Somebody said maybe you should put it on Facebook, maybe we’ll get a couple bikes extra. I never expected 17-25 bikes.”

DeWitt was looking to pay it forward. Back in 2016 the Fort Fairfield Police Department gave Jacob a brand-new bike because his was broken.

“Folks in the community gave me some bicycles to give away and it just so happened that the day before, Jacob’s bicycle broke,” Chief Shawn Newell said. “I brought him here and gave him the bicycle. He was blown away by it, he couldn’t believe he was getting a brand-new bicycle.”

“He just loved that bike so much,” DeWitt adds. “It was his major way of getting around and seeing his friends. I think every kid should be able to do that.”

With the generosity of countless people, kids in Fort Fairfield and the surrounding communities could win a bike of their own. Both Newell and DeWitt say, it’s about more than just a bike.

“Regardless of what’s happening in the world today, the negativity the politics or whatever, people are still genuinely compassionate and loving people,” Chief Newell said.

“It was one kind person and it made his day and made his year,” DeWitt said. “So, I think I’m going to keep doing this. I know he’s smiling wherever he is, you know, thinking about this.”

More information on the raffle can be found on the Fort Fairfield Police Department Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.