Advertisement

Mother Looking to Pay it Forward in Honor of Her Son Through Bike Raffle

By Cam Smith
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) - A mother is looking to give back to her community in honor of her son who lost his life back in 2017.

In 2017, Bessie DeWitt lost her 14-year old son Jacob in a swimming accident. DeWitt wanted to honor Jacob on what would have been his 18th birthday on January 29th, by making a special donation to the Fort Fairfield Police Department.

“This just started as I was going to buy 2 bikes and give them to the Fort Fairfield Police Department as a happy birthday,” DeWitt said. “Somebody said maybe you should put it on Facebook, maybe we’ll get a couple bikes extra. I never expected 17-25 bikes.”

DeWitt was looking to pay it forward. Back in 2016 the Fort Fairfield Police Department gave Jacob a brand-new bike because his was broken.

“Folks in the community gave me some bicycles to give away and it just so happened that the day before, Jacob’s bicycle broke,” Chief Shawn Newell said. “I brought him here and gave him the bicycle. He was blown away by it, he couldn’t believe he was getting a brand-new bicycle.”

“He just loved that bike so much,” DeWitt adds. “It was his major way of getting around and seeing his friends. I think every kid should be able to do that.”

With the generosity of countless people, kids in Fort Fairfield and the surrounding communities could win a bike of their own. Both Newell and DeWitt say, it’s about more than just a bike.

“Regardless of what’s happening in the world today, the negativity the politics or whatever, people are still genuinely compassionate and loving people,” Chief Newell said.

“It was one kind person and it made his day and made his year,” DeWitt said. “So, I think I’m going to keep doing this. I know he’s smiling wherever he is, you know, thinking about this.”

More information on the raffle can be found on the Fort Fairfield Police Department Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House Democrats beat back hundreds of amendments from Republicans who have raised concerns that...
Stimulus checks, school and business aid: Highlights of COVID-19 relief bill in House
Gov Mills
Governor Mills Applauds LP Building Solutions $150 Million Investment in Houlton Facility
A woman wrapped in a blanket crosses the street near downtown Dallas, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. ...
Millions endure record cold without power; at least 20 dead
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 91 new cases of COVID-19, lowest daily case count since early November
Courtesy Emily Wakeman/WBTV
Another case of UK COVID-19 variant has been found in Maine, CDC says

Latest News

Bike Fundraiser in Memory of Jacob Williams
Bike Fundraiser in Memory of Jacob Williams
Blood donors are needed year-round
Why donate blood to the Red Cross?
At the end of 2020, postal workers were at the center of election drama. Now, officials say...
Postal workers getting back on track
Take a closer look at the blood donation process.
blood donation