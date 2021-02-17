Postal workers getting back on track

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - At the end of 2020, postal workers were at the center of election drama. Now, officials say they are getting back on track.

After COVID hit, mail-in ballots, online orders, and mailing gifts became the safe new norm. Scott Adams, President of the American Postal Workers’ Union in Portland, said the rush began and never stopped.

“Nothing really slowed down. There were changes coming, there was COVID, there was all those things we had to adapt to for COVID, we had the new post master general come on board and institute policy changes, then we had our delayed mail problems because of those changes in august, then we had the elections, Christmas, and we thought are we gonna get through?”

Now, Adams says postal workers are catching up and February has brought normalcy to their morning delivery load.

“I think from an employee’s perspective we see the light at the end of the tunnel; it’s kind of behind us now,” said Adams. “We’re still dealing with COVID related issues, but the world was watching us when it came to elections lets be real.”

More changes are coming. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who recently said that the US Postal Service hasn’t reached its service standards over the past 8 years, is introducing a ten year strategy to improve the agency’s infrastructure.

Adams says he hopes they aren’t the same changes that were originally planned, like shutting down small post offices, or closing offices on Saturdays and at lunch time.

He says that the APWU wants to expand postal services, like reintroducing postal banking to rural areas, and there are other ways to cut spending, like removing outdated healthcare funding.

“I know he’s indicated that he wants to stay on but we definitely want somebody who understands were not a business we are a service,” said Adams. “Some of the mandates that he’s put forward, such as no late trips, no extra trips, those are necessary. I mean in Maine alone, a snowstorm will create that need for an extra or a late trip.”

But Adams is looking forward to changes in March that will add 5,524 jobs to the American postal workers union. For years because of the cost of running the postal service, many jobs were cut, but this increase will set them up to continue delivering online orders, Christmas presents, and ballots.

Adams wants to remind people that the post office is a service, not business, that touches every part of the community.

“And you’ve got to remember the postal service—if you think of Aroostook county--the letter carriers are out there in the community, they’re the eyes on the community. We’re part of the community.”

Adams says things are looking up and he’s looking forward to regaining customers’ confidence.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.